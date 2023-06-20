EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Tuesday!

Tomorrow is officially the first day of Summer and it definitely already feels like it!

Heat advisory in effect all week!🥵🧴☀️ We are looking at dangerously hot conditions now, make sure you are limiting your time outdoors, staying cool and drinking plenty of water.

Gusts will be picking up this afternoon to 30 mph.💨 Expect those hot winds later on today.

Very important to not leave kids or dogs unattended in hot cars or walk them in the middle of the day.

We are expecting up to 109 degrees next Monday.