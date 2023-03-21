EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Tuesday!
Well, we are expecting a high of 75 today for the second day of Spring!🌸🌸🌸
Spring here in Texas is windy season, so get ready for several gusty days! Don’t forget to take that allergy medicine!
We are tracking a few sprinkles Thursday morning as well with much cooler temperatures!🌂☔️
Have terrific Tuesday, everyone!
