Expect a high of 93 degrees today just like yesterday, however, expect severe weather this afternoon between 5-8pm.☔️⛈️

We do have more rain chances for the first half of Wednesday and then expect some very hot & humid weather!☀️

As of now, we are expecting our first 100-degree mark of the year next Wednesday.