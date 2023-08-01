EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Tuesday and happy first day of August!

Starting off the month with a new triple digit tally, today will be our second day in a row of back-to-back triple digits and 47th for the year!

Expect a high of 101 degrees!☀️

We are tracking plenty of monsoon moisture moving in from Mexico, bringing rain chances once again this afternoon through evening hours, so bring those umbrellas!🌂☔️