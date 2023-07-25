EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Tuesday!
Today will be our 40th day of back-to-back triple digits!!🥵🧴☀️
Good news though! We finally see some possible 90s in the 9-Day forecast!!
We will be under a Heat Advisory Tuesday at noon until Thursday night at midnight.
Expect a high of 105 today, and potentially matching a record from 1995, breaking a record on Wednesday also from 1995.
- Tuesday Forecast: Expect hotter temps before slight cool down
- Rapper Quavo aboard Miami yacht during alleged strong-arm robbery
- Former pastor arrested in 1975 killing of 8-year-old girl headed to Bible camp
- Climate change fingerprints found on heat waves around the world: Study
- What needs to happen to fix the housing market? Experts have some suggestions
- ‘Try That in a Small Town’ rockets to No. 2 on charts after music video controversy