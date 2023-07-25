EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Tuesday!

Today will be our 40th day of back-to-back triple digits!!🥵🧴☀️

Good news though! We finally see some possible 90s in the 9-Day forecast!!

We will be under a Heat Advisory Tuesday at noon until Thursday night at midnight.

Expect a high of 105 today, and potentially matching a record from 1995, breaking a record on Wednesday also from 1995.