EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Tuesday!☀️
Expect another hot day like yesterday! Low 90s today and tomorrow but those winds are going to pick up for your Wednesday. 💨💨💨
If you have any errands to run, today is the day to get them done.
As of now we are expecting rain for your Mother’s Day weekend!
Have a terrific Tuesday, everyone!
- LinkedIn cutting hundreds of jobs
- The Weeknd wants ‘to kill’ his alter ego
- Senate Judiciary Committee asks GOP megadonor for full accounting of gifts to Thomas
- Walt Disney World making changes to reservation system, bringing back dining plans next year
- Louisiana man accused of shooting girl playing hide and seek in head
- ‘Misty of Chincoteague’ home saved by fans from around the country