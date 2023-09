EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Tuesday!

Well Fall looks a little different in Texas!🍂🍁 We are about 10 degrees above where we should be, expect a high of 94 degrees.

Expect the chance of some evening storms tonight as well around 10pm. So, grab the rain gear if you have any plans.

Expect low 90s for your weekend.