EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Tuesday!

Well expect the calm before the storm! One more quiet day in the Borderland before those winds and rain chances begin to pick up!🌂☔️

Expect a high of 76 today! However, we are going to take a while to warm up today, don’t forget to bring those jackets and sweaters.

Rain chances will begin on Wednesday, however, Sunday is going to be our rainiest day in the forecast, so plan accordingly this weekend!

Have a terrific Tuesday, everyone!☀️