EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Tuesday!☀️

I wish I had better news for you, but we are looking at another dangerously hot day in the Sun City!🥵🧴☀️

So far, we have seen 12 days of triple digits this year, today will be our 13th, our hottest day of the year so far has been Monday, June 26th at 110 degrees and that’s exactly what we are forecasting today as well!

Excessive Heat Warning will stay in effect until tonight, so make sure you are avoiding being outside as much as possible if you can.

If you work outdoors, keep in mind to take breaks, find plenty of shade, wear sunscreen, sunglasses and a hat really helps!

We will finally dip down to the 90s once again next week.