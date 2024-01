EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Happy Tuesday! Today the Borderland is expected to see sunny clear skies with low southeast winds ranging from 10-15 mph.

Although, temperatures will drop down to around 30-degrees, we’re forecasting a high of 54-degrees by 2 p.m. and we’ll begin to feel temperatures go up by 11 p.m. at 45-degrees.

Once 5 p.m. comes around, the mid 40s will approach and it will feel a lot colder after 7 p.m.