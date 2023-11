EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Starting this morning we’ll continue to see mostly cloudy skies in the Sun City but by noon we’re forecasting partly cloudy. 🌥️☁️

While there are no rain chances today, 60-degree temperatures will linger all day. 🌡️

By 2 p.m. we’re predicting to see to partly sunny skies but will go back to cloudy skies in the evening. ⛅

If you’re planning to head out the house today, plan to wear a sweater as east winds will range from 5 to 10 mph. 🧥