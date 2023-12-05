EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Christmas day is approaching and if you haven’t gone Christmas shopping, today is a great day. 🎁

We’re forecasting mostly sunny skies across the Borderland. ☀️

Northeast winds will range from 5 to 10 mph and southeast winds will range from 5 to 15 mph this afternoon.

Today we’re expected to reach a high of 69-degrees at 3 p.m. in the Sun City. However, we’ll begin to drop down to 39-degree temperatures tonight.

Make sure to bundle up, as it will be feeling like sweater weather. 🧤🧣