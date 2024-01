EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Happy Tuesday! Today we’re forecasting mostly sunny and clear skies with winds up to 25 miles per hour. 🌬

By noon, we’ll begin to feel lighter northwest winds ranging from 15 to 20 mph.

Although we’re not forecasting a high of 50-degrees today, we will be at the peak. We’re predicting to reach 49-degrees at 3 p.m. ☀

If you’re getting ready to start your day, do not forget a jacket. Higher winds will make temperatures feel colder than they are. 🧥