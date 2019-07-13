Tropical Storm Barry is now a Category One Hurricane

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTSM) — Tropical Storm Barry is now Hurricane Barry. As of 11:10 a.m. CST, the U.S> National Hurricane Center that Barry had reached maximum sustained winds of 75 mph, with higher gusts.

The storm is currently located 40 miles south of Lafayette, Louisiana and is moving northwest at 6 mph. Hurricane force winds are being felt 45 miles to the east of the storm’s center.

Meanwhile, authorities say water is flowing over the tops of a few levees in areas south of New Orleans as the storm nears.

The main concern with Hurricane Barry is a deluge of water, with some areas expected to have up to 25″ of rain locally, including in the state’s capital of Baton Rouge.

BATON ROUGE LIVE STREAM