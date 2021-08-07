Triple Digit Heat; Monsoon Storms Return with Force — Your 9-Day Forecast

It is unusual to hit 100 in August, but our little heat gives us that chance through Monday. We had only one triple digit day in July, but we experienced 17 days of 100 or hotter in June. June is always our hottest month.

SATURDAY NIGHT: The skies will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of isolated late evening storms. The NW winds will range from 5-15 mph, and the low will be 72.

FORECAST: Sunday will be another very hot day with a high of 100. Expect partly cloudy skies with a chance of isolated late day t-storms. The SW winds will range from 5-15 mph. Monday will be 100 with partly cloudy skies and isolated late day t-storms. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a high of 97. Expect widely scattered showers and t-showers with the potential for brief, heavy rain. Wednesday will be partly to mostly cloudy and cooler with a high of 92. Scattered t-showers are likely with brief, heavy rain potential. Thursday and Friday will be partly cloudy with late day t-showers. Highs will be in the low 90s.