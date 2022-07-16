The official high temperature was 100 today. The record is 104 set in 1980. These young men (pictured below) have the right idea… a lemonade stand during a heat wave. Yes, I pulled over because I was so hot and thirsty. I thought $3 was a little steep for a cup of lemonade, so I made these savvy entrepreneurs a deal… let me use your picture on the weather, and you charge me $2. DEAL!!! The lemonade was some of the best I ever tasted and worth every penny. Here’s your forecast…

TONIGHT: The skies will be mostly clear overnight, and the winds will be a light breeze from the east-SE at 5-15 mph. The low will be 74.

FORECAST: Sunday will be another triple-digit day with a high of 101. The SE winds will range from 5-20 mph. We’ll see an occasional cloud under mostly sunny skies. The giant dome of high pressure giving us this unusually hot, dry July weather will stay in place through Wednesday. Monday will be sunny with a high of 103. The SE winds will range from 5-15 mph. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a high of 104, our hottest day of the week. On Wednesday, after a high of 102, we’ll have a chance of isolated evening t-storms. Thursday will be mostly sunny and 100. Friday will be partly to mostly cloudy and 99. Saturday will be partly cloudy and 97. On Sunday, the monsoon returns in full force with widely scattered and potentially strong t-showers and heavy rain. Sunday’s high: 94.