WEATHER AUTHORITY ALERT: A Tornado Watch has been issued for Otero and Hudspeth Counties until 9 PM. This means that the POTENTIAL exists for storms to become big enough and strong enough to produce a tornado.

Throughout the rest of the Borderland, including and especially El Paso, late day t-storms will develop that may produce strong winds, heavy rainfall, and even hail.

