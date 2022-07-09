The official high temperature today is 101!! Now, who in his right mind would host a yard sale today? Yes, you’re looking at him (pic below). We were far from the record of 110 set in 1979. Add in the humidity, and we are living under “pressure cooker” conditions. The heat could activate potentially strong t-showers tonight. Here’s your forecast…

TONIGHT: Weather Authority Alert: Expect widely scattered showers and t-showers, triggered by the 100+ heat. Some storms may produce heavy rainfall and even small hail. Do not drive into flooded roadways. The NE winds will range from 5-15 mph, and the low will be 71. The storms will taper off late evening.

FORECAST: Sunday will be another hot day with a high of 100. A giant dome of high pressure has parked itself right over the Borderland, ensuring an entire week at or near 100. The east winds will range from 5-15 mph. Sunday will bring a chance of isolated late day t-showers. The best chance of storms will be west El Paso. Monday will be mostly sunny and hot with a high of 100. We have a very slight chance of an isolated storm. Tuesday will be partly cloudy and 102! We’ll have a slight chance of isolated late day storms. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a high of 100. The chance for late day storms will be slight. On Thursday, with a high of 101, expect a better chance of late day t-showers. Friday will be 98 with late day t-showers. We dry out and heat up for the weekend. Saturday will be mostly sunny and 100. Sunday will be mostly sunny and 101.