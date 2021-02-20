Today’s 73 Finished Off Almost All of the Snowmen; Gusty Winds Tonight with a Cold Front – Your 9-Day Forecast

This very sad photo was taken at the end of the day Thursday. Mr. Snowman, created Sunday, made it all the way to Friday morning. Today’s high of 73 did most in.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Up until midnight, the winds will be moderately gusty out of the SW at 10-25 mph. This will mean a low of 45. At around 3 AM (give or take), the winds will shift and pick up strength, out of the NW at 10-35 mph. This may become a little noticeable on the eastern slopes.

FORECAST: Sunday will start out sunny with chilly NW winds. The high will be 60* at midnight, but temperatures will drop into the 50s most of the day. With the winds, that feel much cooler. The NW winds will gust to near 35 mph but start to die down late afternoon. Monday will be sunny with lighter winds and a high of 65. Tuesday will be sunny and windy. Those warmer winds will pop the high up to 72. Wednesday will be sunny and windy with a high of 69. Another cold front comes in on Thursday, dropping the high of 58. Friday will be partly cloudy and 65.