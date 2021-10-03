Time to Plant Ryegrass; Storms Overnight Tuesday Night; Gusty, Dusty, 90s Next Sunday — Your 9-Day Forecast

Do you love to have a green lawn all winter long? Well, my friends, the next two weeks are critical if you do because that’s when you should plant the seasonal winter ryegrass. First, mow your lawn very short. Second, apply the ryegrass seed. Finally, apply a NON-weed-and-feed fertilizer, such as Ironite. Water that in. Please do this within the next two weeks, or the window of opportunity for it to sprout will pass.

Here’s your forecast…

SUNDAY NIGHT: The skies will be mostly clear tonight with just a few high clouds, and the low will drop to 60. The SE breeze will range from 5-10 mph.

FORECAST: Monday will be mostly sunny with occasional clouds and a high of 85. The SE winds will range from 5-15 mph. Tuesday will be mostly sunny through the day with a high of 86. Late Tuesday night and overnight into Wednesday morning is our only chance of t-showers for the week. A warming trend continues to push highs up through the workweek. Wednesday will be partly cloudy and 87. Thursday will be sunny and 90. High pressure continues to build for the weekend. Friday will be sunny and 91; Saturday, 92. On Sunday, the hot, gusty winds drive the high up to 94 before a cold front comes in on Monday. Expect a dusty haze by late Sunday afternoon. Monday will be sunny with cooler winds and a high of 79. Tuesday will be gusty again with a high of 83.