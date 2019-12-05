Thursday Weather on the go: Winds return today, cold front arrives

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- A cold front arriving today will increase winds in the morning and drop highs to become more seasonal by tomorrow.

Today, storm system coming in from the west will drag in colder air with it.

This front will act as a wind maker to us, especially between Noon until 4 p.m.

Winds will come from the west at 10-15 mph and gusts at 25 mph.

As for our temperatures, we are expecting to see a warmer day in the low to mid 60s across the borderland.

In El Paso, we are forecasting a high of 66°, which is 7° above average.

In Las Cruces, we are forecasting a high of 66°, which is also 7° above average.

We will feel a slight temperature drop from today’s front by tomorrow. Forecast highs will be in the lower 60s. Conditions will calm down by Friday as well.

A very pleasant day is expect on Saturday with calm winds and warm temperatures in the mid 60s.

By Sunday, our next cold front will move in.

This front will drag in moisture that will increase rain chances on Sunday and Monday.

Winds will pick up on Monday and become windy once again.

We will feel the temperature drop from this front during the early part of next week as forecast highs will be in the 50s.

Make sure to stay updated with the latest forecast with your Weather Authority team on air and online.