Thursday Weather on the go: Winds return today and tomorrow, cool down ahead

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Our next storm system will move in from the West today that will increase winds and slight rain chances.

This morning, the borderland is waking up to morning lows in the lower 50s to the mid 60s.

We are expecting another near record high day in the mid 80s.

In El Paso, we are forecasting a high of 84°, which is 11° above average.

Today’s record high is 87° that was set in 1890, and with our forecast high we could come 3° shy of it.

Winds will come from the southwest at 20-25 mph and gusts at 30 mph.

In Las Cruces, we are forecasting a high of 81°, which is 8° above average.

Today’s record high is 87° that was set in 1971, and with our forecast high we could come 6° shy of it.

Winds will come from the southwest at 25-30 mph and gusts at 35 mph.

Winds will pick up as our next storm system will make its way in from the west.

This Pacific storm system will be capable of producing slight rain chances later tonight into tomorrow morning. Showers will be light and brief, with very low storm chances.

As for tomorrow, a Pacific cold front will come into the area in the afternoon. This will drop highs 10° and into the mid 70s.

Winds will be an issue again tomorrow and although most areas are likely to see Wind Advisory level winds, we aren’t counting out the possibility of a High Wind Warning just yet.

Temperatures will drop into the mid 60s and nearly 10° below average by Saturday.

More seasonal and breezy conditions are expected by the end of the weekend, and winds return on Monday.

