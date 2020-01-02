Thursday Weather on the go: Winds and rain chances return today

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Our first wind maker of 2020 arrives today.

Morning lows are shying away from freezing this morning and are in the low to mid 40s.

If you are heading out for your morning commute, make sure to take a jacket with you since our feels-like temperatures are in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

As for this afternoon, we are expecting winds to pick up. Winds will come from the west at 20-30 mph and gusts 35 mph.

As of right now, it looks like winds will pick up around 9 a.m. and stay windy until 3 p.m. After that, it looks like conditions will be breezy until later this evening.

Although some areas of the borderland already woke up to some rain, it looks like our window of opportunity to see showers will be from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.

As for our temperatures, we are expecting to see a slight drop in our afternoon highs across the borderland.

In El Paso, we are forecasting a high of 53°, which is 3° below average.

In Las Cruces, we are forecasting a high of 50°, which is 6° below average.

Conditions will dry up by tomorrow, and afternoon highs will stay below average.

That will change as the weekend rolls around, and we start off seeing more seasonal conditions on Saturday and a quick warm up into the 60s by Sunday.

Looking ahead, our next storm system will come in Monday into Tuesday.

Make sure to stay up to date with the latest forecast and conditions with your Weather Authority team on air and online.

