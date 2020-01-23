Thursday Weather on the go: Warming trend today, pleasant weather returns

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- A warming trend will kick off today, which will lead to near 70° temperatures by the weekend.

This morning, we are monitoring the possibility of some morning fog.

We could see fog more likely in higher elevation areas, especially near White Sands and Alamogordo.

Here are some tips if you find yourself driving in the fog:

Slow down and give yourself extra drive time

Make your car is visible to others both ahead of and behind you

Put fog light on if you have them

Refrain from using your high-beam lights

Leave plenty of distance ahead of you when driving

Follow the lines on the road with your eyes

In dense fog where visibility is near zero: first turn on your hazard lights and pull into a safe location

Some areas in the borderland, especially to the West, are waking up to freezing temperatures.

Wind chill temperatures, this morning, are expected to be in the mid 30s to mid 40s. So make sure to bundle up!

As for the rest of the day, dry conditions look to return to the borderland once again.

In fact, today will be the first day of, what looks to be, a 4 day warming trend.

In El Paso, we are forecasting a high of 61°, which is 2° above average.

In Las Cruces, we are forecasting a high of 60°, which is right on cue with the average high.

Good news today, calm winds will return as they come from the North at 5-10 mph.

Calm and dry conditions will last well into the weekend as well.

It looks like by the end of the weekend, we will warm back up into the mid to upper 60s across the borderland.

In El Paso, it looks like we will flirt with the 70s by Sunday.

Looking ahead, our next storm system will arrive early next week.

This means you can expect a windy day on Monday and slight rain chances to return.

Make sure to stay up to date with the latest forecast and conditions with your Weather Authority team on air and online.

Tune into KTSM 9 News Today from 5 a.m. until 7 a.m. and KTSM 9 News at Noon for your full forecast.