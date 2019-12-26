Thursday Weather on the go: Warmer and drier today, next Winter storm in sight

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- A drier and above average day across the borderland today, ahead of the arrival of our next Winter storm.

This morning most areas of the borderland are waking up to another hard freeze with morning lows in the upper 20s and lower 30s.

Make sure to keep your “four p’s” in mine throughout the day, which are:

Pets – Make sure to keep pets inside and do not leave them outside overnight

– Make sure to keep pets inside and do not leave them outside overnight Pipes – Check pipes for leaks that could lead to freezing pipes when lows drop .

– Check pipes for leaks that could lead to freezing pipes when lows drop . Plants – Bring plants inside, to avoid them dying.

– Bring plants inside, to avoid them dying. People– Check on your family, friends, and neighbors to make sure that their heaters are working. Also, check on the elderly during hard freezes.

Keep in mind that El Paso is not expected to see freezing conditions this morning, but morning lows will still be in the mid 30s , so bundle up!

As for this afternoon, forecast highs will run around 3° above average.

In El Paso, we are forecasting a high of 58°, which is 2° above average.

In Las Cruces, we are forecasting a high of 57°, which is only 1° above average.

Winds will be light as they come in from the northeast in the morning at 5-10 mph, and then shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

Our next storm system will bring in more rain chances by Friday.

This system will likely bring rain to the Sun City and the Mesilla Valley Friday afternoon into the evening.

Although it doesn’t look like we will see any snow here, the mountain areas like Ruidoso and Cloudcroft, New Mexico, can expect a good amount of snowfall.

This Winter storm will bring in cooler temperatures, so you can expect highs to be in the mid 50s tomorrow and the 40s by the weekend.

By the weekend, drier conditions will return and rain chances will dissipate for now.

As of right now, it looks like our next storm system will come in New Year’s Eve. This will increase rain chances once again.

You can, also, expect below average temperatures most of next week.

Make sure to stay up to date with the latest forecast and conditions with your Weather Authority team on air and online.

Tune into KTSM 9 News Today from 5 a.m. until 7 a.m. and KTSM 9 News at Noon for today’s forecast.