Thursday Weather on the go: Warm and breezy day, major temperature drop coming

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Breezy winds, warm temperatures, and dry conditions will stick around today ahead of a major temperature drop.

Today, we are expecting to see more breezy conditions as winds come from the southwest at 10-20 mph and gusts 30 mph.

As for temperatures we will stay above average throughout the day with forecast highs in the mid 80s.

In El Paso, we are expecting a forecast high of 85° which is 5° above average.

In Las Cruces, we are expecting a forecast high of 83° which is 2° above average.

We are tracking our next cold front to come into the borderland area by tonight from the north.

This strong front will drop temperatures by 15°-20° by Friday.

As of right now it looks like we will see forecast highs in the mid to upper 60s.

This front will also increase wind speeds, meaning we are in for a windy day on Friday as winds will shift to the east.

There will not be any moisture associated with this front, so we will not see any rain chances for the rest of the week.

By the start of weekend, we will see temperatures in the 70s as we see warmer air move in.

By the end of the weekend and early next week, we will see seasonal temperatures in the lower 80s.

Make sure to stay updated with the latest forecast and conditions with your Weather Authority team on air and online.