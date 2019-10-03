Thursday Weather on the go: Storm and flooding threats return today

UPDATE: A Flash Flood Watch will be in effect for Eastern El Paso County from 11 a.m. until midnight on Friday.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- We will see the chance for widespread showers and scattered storms across the borderland today.

A generous amount of tropical moisture will return today.

This means we will see increased rain and storm chances return especially this afternoon and tonight.

Our biggest storm threats will be heavy rainfall and possible flooding. So remember, if you see a flooded are Turn Around, Don’t Drown.

We continue to monitor these storms across the borderland as we could see some storms turn severe.

In El Paso, we are keeping a 50% chance of showers and storms in the forecast.

As of right now, it looks like will see showers pick up around Noon and storms pick up around 3 p.m. and stick around until Friday’s early morning hours.

Forecast highs will be seasonal today and in the lower 80s.

El Paso is expecting a forecast high of 83° and Las Cruces is expecting a forecast high of 81°.

Rain and storm chances will stay increased on Friday, but we will see a downtick in storm chances by the afternoon and evening.

Friday will be the last day this week we will see forecast highs more seasonal to barely below normal.

By the weekend, we will keep a slight rain chance in the forecast but we will also warm back up to the mid to upper 80s.

A backdoor cold front will move into our area by Sunday and into Monday.

This will decrease our temperatures next week, and keep slight rain chances in the early part of next week’s forecast as well.

Make sure to stay updated with the latest conditions with your Weather Authority team on air and online.