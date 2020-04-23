Thursday Weather on the go: Reg Flag Warning today, multiple days in the 90s ahead

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The borderland can expect another dry day with breezy to low-end windy conditions.

A Red Flag Warning will go into effect across most borderland areas from 1 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Winds will come from the west at 20-25 mph and gusts at 35 mph.

Dry conditions will be persistent and relative humidity will stay in the lower teens and possibly single digits this afternoon.

Because of the critical fire weather conditions we are expecting to see throughout the day, we are highly discouraging any outdoor burning today.

Here are some examples of outdoor burning:

The use of outdoor fire pits or grills

The burning of weeds or trash

Properly dispose of cigarettes

Check your car for any fire hazards that could create sparks on the road

Westerly winds will warm us up today and most areas will return to the mid to upper 80s.

In El Paso, we are forecasting a high of 87°, which is 6° above average.

Today’s record high of 93° was set back in 2012, so if we reach our forecast high of 87° today, we would be only 6° shy from record highs.

In Las Cruces, we are forecasting a high of 86°, which is 5° above average.

The heat will continue to come in by tomorrow as El Paso is expecting its first 90° day of the year!

This would come in nearly 2 weeks ahead of when we typically reach the 90s.

By Saturday, a weak cold front will come in and will dip forecast highs back to the upper 80s, still leaving us above average.

Looking ahead, a heat wave will warm up the area to the mid 90s Sunday and most of next week as well. This means we are expecting to end April in the 90s.

We will remain 10° above average for most of the week and will flirt with record highs throughout most of the week.

So, make sure to prepare for the heat and stay hydrated!

