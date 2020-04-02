Thursday Weather on the go: Red Flag Warning today, cooling trend kicks off

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Another breezy to windy day is expected across the borderland as an upper wave continues to track east.

A Red Flag Warning will go into effect for El Paso and Hudspeth Counties in Texas and Dona Ana, Otero, Grant, Hidalgo, Sierra, and Luna Counties in New Mexico from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. today.

Winds will come from the west at 15-25 mph and gusts at 35 mph, meanwhile relative humidity will be low throughout the day.

Isolated blowing dust will be possible this afternoon, especially near Lordsburg in New Mexico.

So we highly discourage any outdoor burning today since any fires that form could spread quickly.

Here are some examples of outdoor burning:

The use of outdoor fire pits or grills

The burning of weeds or trash

Properly dispose of cigarettes

Check your car for any fire hazards that could create sparks on the road

Forecast highs will flirt with the 80s or reach the lower 80s this afternoon.

In El Paso, we are forecasting a high of 82°, which is 7° above average.

In Las Cruces, we are forecasting a high of 81°, which is 6° above average.

By tomorrow, a cooling trend will kick off although we look to stay in the 80s.

Calm wind conditions will return and last into Saturday.

By Sunday, a backdoor cold front will come into the area that will kick up more breezy conditions into Monday.

By Monday, a temperature drop will put us below average and in the lower 70s.

Slight rain chances will increase on Monday, but will be light and brief.

Looking ahead, our next wind event will kick up by next Wednesday and last into next Friday.

This system will increase more slight rain chances by the end of next week.

