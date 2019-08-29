Thursday Weather on the go: Rain/ storm chances lower, warmer temperatures today

Humid air will decrease today as westerly winds make their return.

Today, moisture in the area will decrease as low level WSW winds return to the borderland.

This means that we will keep a slight rain chance in the forecast, but our storm chances look to diminish today and tomorrow.

Storm chances will still be apparent in the Gila region, Sacramento Mountains, and parts of Southwest New Mexico.

Outflow winds from these storms could come into other areas of the borderland later this afternoon and evening, so pop up storms could be possible.

Temperatures will be slightly warmer as we see this westerly flow, meaning we will see another above average day in the mid to upper 90s across the borderland.

High pressure to our west will contribute to these warmer temperatures today.

Although we will be warmer today, it doesn’t look like we will reach triple digits in any parts of the borderland.

El Paso’s forecast high will be in the upper 90s and will flirt with triple digits while staying 6° above average.

Rain chances will still be slight on Friday, and temperatures will stay in the mid to upper 90s.

By Saturday, southeast winds will return and bring more humid air back into the borderland.

This means that we will see a slight uptick in possible storms.

Drier air will move start to come back on Sunday and into early next week.

These rain and storm chances are subject to change, so make sure to stay updated with the latest conditions with your Weather Authority team on air and online.