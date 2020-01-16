Thursday Weather on the go: Rain chances today, near 15° temperature drop

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Changes come to our weather today in the form of precipitation and cooler temperatures.

This morning, some areas across the borderland are waking up to some showers.

This does include Deming, Las Cruces, Hatch, and parts of West El Paso.

We will keep a 30% chance of showers in the forecast throughout the day in El Paso.

This is all thanks to an upper level system that will make its way into the borderland from Baja California.

It looks like showers will be isolated in the morning, and become more widespread by this afternoon and evening.

As of right now, it doesn’t look like storms are likely but you could hear some rumbles of thunder especially in the eastern parts of our borderland.

Rainfall totals look to be pretty decent, especially by Friday morning.

We are, also, expecting a major cool down from a backdoor cold front that tracked in from the Northeast overnight.

Forecast highs across the borderland will be nearly 15° cooler than yesterday.

In El Paso, we are forecasting a high of 55°, which is 3° below average and a 12° drop from yesterday.

In Las Cruces, we are forecasting a high of 52°, which is 7° below average and a 12° drop from yesterday.

Winds will be breezy as they come from the east at 10-20 mph.

By tomorrow, showers could linger into the morning but look to dry up by the afternoon.

Afternoon highs will, also, be quick to warm back up to the mid to upper 60s.

By the weekend, we are expecting to see a slight temperature drop into the lower 60s.

Looking ahead, our next backdoor cold front will arrive Sunday into Monday.

This means we will kick off next week with another temperature drop and more rain chances.

