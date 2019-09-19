Thursday Weather on the go: Rain chances return, another warm day

More humid air will come into the borderland today, which will increase rain chances later this evening.

Today, we will see a south flow that will bring in increased moisture.

This means we will keep a slight chance of rain in the forecast for this evening and tonight.

Although storm chances will not be likely in El Paso and Las Cruces, isolated to scattered storms will stay to the eastern portions of the borderland.

As for our temperatures today we will continue to stay about average.

El Paso has a forecast high of 91°, which is 4° above our average high of 87°.

We will keep a slight rain chances in the forecast tomorrow evening and night as well.

More moisture will come in over the weekend, which means our rain and storm chances will increase.

Heavy rainfall looks to be the biggest storm threat throughout the weekend.

Temperatures will stay in the 90s and above average throughout the rest of the week.

Rain chances will stay in the forecast throughout the first part of next week as well.

We look to be back in the 80s by next week as well.

The first official day of Fall is only 4 days away!

Stay updated with the latest conditions with your Weather Authority team on air and online.