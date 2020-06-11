Thursday Weather on the go: Rain and storm chances today/ early tomorrow

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Moist and unstable air will come into the borderland today and will increase rain and storm chances area-wide.

A southeast flow in our winds will drag moisture back into the area. At the same time an upper wave will act as a trigger for storms later this afternoon.

Moisture will start coming into the are around 11 a.m. today, but in the form of mostly cloudy skies.

Rain and storm chances look to start around 1 p.m. with scattered storms possible. Moisture will stay in the area for the remainder of the day into early tomorrow morning.

Storm threats today will be strong, and possibly damaging, downburst winds and dry lightning. Some areas with more moisture could see brief periods of heavy rainfall.

Forecast highs will stay in the lower 90s this afternoon, and look to be slightly below average.

In El Paso, we are forecasting a high of 92°, which is 3° below average.

In Las Cruces, we are forecasting a high of 91°, which is 4° below average.

Winds will come from the southeast at 10-15 mph in both cities.

By Friday, rain and storm chances will last throughout the early morning ahead of a slightly drier afternoon in El Paso and Las Cruces.

Forecast highs will be seasonal tomorrow, ahead of a hot weekend in the upper 90s.

Dry conditions will return early next week. But next week’s focus will be the return of triple digit highs across the borderland.

As of right now, it looks like more triple digit heat will be possible by the middle of the week.

Make sure to stay updated with the latest forecast and conditions with your Weather Authority Team on air and online.

