Thursday Weather on the go: Rain and storm chances today, drier and hot conditions this weekend

More humid air coming into the area will increase more rain and possible storm chances throughout the day.

Today, we will see a good amount of humid air as well as instability within the atmosphere.

This means that we could see a similar scenario to last nights storms. The only difference will be that we could see more widespread action across the borderland today.

Heavy rainfall and strong outflow winds will be the biggest threat that we could see if more storms do pop up.

We will keep a 30% chance of showers and isolated storms today. That chance will slightly drop tomorrow, but we could see showers and storms carry on into Friday morning.

Drier air will start to come in from the west later on Friday.

Some areas could see more rain and storm chances through the weekend, but we look to stay dry and hot through the weekend.

In fact, triple digit temperatures are possible for multiple days starting on Saturday and lasting into early next week.

We will see more humid air come in next week, which means we will see more rain chances come back into the forecast mid week.

These rain and storm chances are subject to change, so stay updated with your Weather Authority team on air and online.