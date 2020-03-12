Thursday Weather on the go: Rain and storm chances today and tomorrow

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- A Pacific storm system will continue to make its way toward the borderland and will increase widespread rain and isolated storm chances.

This morning, the borderland is waking up to showers especially in the west and central part of the borderland. Showers will be light and last into 4 p.m.

Our storm chances will increase this evening, starting around 8 p.m. in El Paso and Las Cruces.

Storms will be isolated and will be capable of producing small hail, gusty winds, and heavy rainfall. Our storm chances will last into Friday afternoon.

Conditions will dry into Friday evening and into the weekend.

As for our temperatures, today we will see a slight temperature drop that will keep us seasonal this afternoon.

In El Paso, we are forecasting a high of 68°, which is 1° below average.

In Las Cruces, we are forecasting a high of 67°, which is 2° below average.

Winds will be breezy as they come from the southwest at 10-15 mph.

By Friday, we will return to the lower 70s ahead of a Pacific cold front that will drop us back into the 60s by Saturday.

Forecast highs will rebound quickly going into Sunday and we will return to the mid 70s.

Looking ahead, afternoon highs will stay in the mid 70s into early next week.

This is ahead of our next storm system that will increase rain chances and drop highs to the lower 60s later next week.

