Thursday Weather on the go: Rain and storm chances increase today, humid day ahead

Photo Courtesy: Certified Weather Watcher Kevin Parker

Although we still see high pressure sitting right over the borderland, we will see more humid air come in from the Gulf.

Today, we will shy away from triple digits across the borderland as more humid air and cloud cover comes in.

High pressure will keep temperatures above normal throughout the rest of the week.

Because our winds have shifted to the east, we will see more moisture flow into the borderland.

This will increase slight scattered rain and isolated storm chances.

Keep in mind, because upper high pressure is still over the borderland, we will see a low risk of severe storms.

-2:00 p.m.

Here is what our rain and storm chances look like as of right now:

Today:

2 p.m.: Humid air increased in El Paso, some brief heavy rainfall possible in East El Paso

4 p.m.: Cloud coverage will continue to increase, showers increase in Las Cruces

6 p.m.: Brief widespread showers possible across El Paso, and parts of west Hudpseth County

8 p.m.: Conditions look to dry out for a little while at this point

10 p.m.: More wide spread showers expected in Las Cruces, T or C, and Deming.

Midnight: Rainfall looks to stay near Silver City, some showers could be possible between Las Cruces and Hatch

Friday:

5 a.m.: Isolated storms and scattered storms look to come into El Paso and Las Cruces

7 a.m.: Possible heavy rainfall looks to still be possible in East El Paso, showers become more widespread

10 a.m.: Conditions dry out in El Paso and Las Cruces

4 p.m.: Widespread showers are expected to kick back up in El Paso, Las Cruces, and along I-10 between the two cities

6 p.m.: Some showers linger on the East side of El Paso

10 p.m.: Conditions look to dry out, some cloud coverage sticks around through Friday night

Conditions will dry out and warm back up throughout the weekend. In fact, it looks like we wills see more triple digit temperatures starting on Saturday and lasting until next Tuesday.

By next Tuesday, we will see more humid air come in from the Gulf. This will increase the possibility of a more monsoon-like weather pattern.

As of right now we will keep slight rain and storm chances in the forecast starting Tuesday and will stay in the forecast for most of next week as well.