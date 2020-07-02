Thursday Weather on the go: Rain and storm chances continue, triple digit heat in sight

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- High pressure will overtake the borderland today and for an extended period of time.

This slow-moving high pressure system will kick off a warming trend today that will last into our Fourth of July weekend.

This heat will allow an increase in storm chances as moisture from the Gulf continues to come into the area.

Rain and storm chances will stay in today’s forecast once again. As of right now, it looks like our window of opportunity to see activity will be between 4 p.m. until 11 p.m.

Storm look to stay isolated today, but will continue to be capable of producing strong outflow winds that could kick up blowing dust.

As for afternoon highs, you can expect a seasonal day for most borderland areas.

In El Paso, we are forecasting a high of 96°, which is on point with today’s average high.

In Las Cruces, we are forecasting a high of 95°, which is 1° shy of today’s average high.

Winds will be light throughout the day as they come from the west at 5-10 mph.

Expect another day with party to mostly cloudy skies, with very little sunshine.

By Friday, scattered storm chances will increase as temperatures continue to rise.

The chances of these storms will last into the holiday weekend as well, and will be capable of producing strong outflow winds and localized heavy rainfall and flooding.

Forecast highs look to return to triple digits by Independence Day, which could contribute to more widespread storm activity.

Looking ahead to next week, rain and storm chances will stay in the forecast until the middle of the week.

Afternoon highs will stay on or slightly over the century mark for most of the week as well.

So, continue to stay hydrated since hot and humid conditions are expected for most of the next 9 days.

