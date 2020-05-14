Thursday Weather on the go: Quiet weather today, hot temperatures and rain chances in sight

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Another dry and warm day is expected across the area this afternoon.

The borderland is in for another above average day with dry conditions with low relative humidity.

Forecast highs will run in the upper 80s to the lower 90s, meaning most areas will only run a couple degrees above average.

In El Paso, we are forecasting a high of 90°, which is 3° above average.

Today’s record high is 97° and was set back in 1988. So, today’s forecast high would be 7° shy of this.

Winds will come from the west at 10-20 mph throughout the day, with winds picking up later this afternoon.

In Las Cruces, we are forecasting a high of 89°, which is only 2° above average.

Today’s record high is 101° and was set back in 1996. So, today’s forecast high would be 12° shy of this.

Winds will be breezy as they come from the west at 10-20 mph and gusts at 20 mph.

Quiet and warm weather will remain in the forecast until the weekend.

Forecast highs will be in the lower 90s on Friday and return to the mid to upper 90s throughout the weekend.

By Monday, changes come to our weather as moisture will return to the area.

This means that we will see the return of of rain and storm chances early on next week.

A slight rain chances is in the forecast on Monday night, but our better chances to see activity will be on Tuesday.

By Tuesday, scattered rain and storm chances return to the forecast that could linger into early Wednesday morning.

Early next week highs will flirt with triple digits ahead of a temperature drop that will come in by the middle of the week.

Keep in mind that we are tracking winds to return Tuesday into the end of the workweek as well.

