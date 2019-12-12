Thursday Weather on the go: Possible morning fog, seasonal day ahead

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- A more seasonal day is expected across the borderland with dry conditions returning.

Today, forecast highs are expected to warm back up into more seasonal ranges.

This morning, some areas of the borderland could wake up to more foggy conditions.

This will be for mostly higher elevation areas, but some areas of town could see patchy fog right before sunrise.

Here are some tips if you find yourself driving in the fog:

Slow down and give yourself extra drive time

Make your car is visible to others both ahead of and behind you

Put fog light on if you have them

Refrain from using your high-beam lights

Leave plenty of distance ahead of you when driving

Follow the lines on the road with your eyes

In dense fog where visibility is near zero: first turn on your hazard lights and pull into a safe location

Drier conditions will return later this afternoon and relative humidity levels will drop.

Forecast highs are expected to be warmer today and in the mid to upper 50s across the borderland.

In El Paso, we are forecasting a high of 57°, which is right on point with our average high.

In Las Cruces, we are forecasting a high of 59°, which is only 1° above average.

Winds will be light as they come in from the west at 5-10 mph.

Another cold overnight is expected with lows in the upper 30s.

By tomorrow, we will warm back up into the 60s and become above average once again.

Calm conditions will remain in the forecast, but that will change by the end of the weekend.

Saturday and Sunday, we will see another calm and warm day with highs almost 10° above average.

A cold front coming in from the north will drag in moisture that, as of right now, looks to stay to the north.

We will continue to monitor the track this system takes and if we could see rain chances return.

This front will, also, act as a wind maker that will increase winds on Saturday and especially Sunday.

As of right now, it looks like we will see breezy conditions on Saturday and windy conditions on Sunday.

Gusts on Sunday could reach 30-40 mph, so we will continue to monitor these winds as they begin to come into the area.

By Monday, forecast highs will drop over 10° and back into the lower 50s.

Forecast highs next week, look to stay in the 50s as well.

Stay with your Weather Authority team on air and online for updates throughout the week.