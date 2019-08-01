Thursday Weather on the go: Pop up showers possible, near triple digit temperatures

Above average temperatures and rain and storm chances remain in the today’s forecast.

Our upper level high pressure will continue to keep temperatures hot today.

Forecast highs look to be in the mid to upper 90s across the borderland.

Keep in mind our average temperature is 93° and our forecast high is 99°, so we are looking to be 6° above average today.

Monsoon moisture will also continue to come into the borderland from the south.

This means that areas west of the borderland will have another chance to see scattered storms and showers today.

The biggest storm threat today will be the heavy rainfall associated with these storms.

We will keep a slight rain chance in the forecast for El Paso, today, as we could see more pop up storms that could be sparked up by nearby outflow winds.

But drier air will continue to move into the central and eastern areas of the borderland.

Because of this, El Paso will flirt with triple digit temperatures for the rest of the week.

As the upper high controlling our weather pattern will shift west as the week goes on.

By Saturday it looks to be near the four corners region, allowing more humid air to come in to all areas of the borderland.

We will see a more unstable air ass, meaning we will see storm chances increase across the borderland.

As of right now it looks like we will see our best chance for storms on Monday and Tuesday.

These rain and storm chances are subject to change, so stay updated with the latest forecast with your Weather Authority team on air and online.