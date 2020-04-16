Thursday Weather on the go: Off-and-on windy days, highs return to the 80s

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- A passing upper wave will increase winds across the borderland this afternoon.

Today, we are expecting breezy to windy conditions across the area.

In El Paso, we are expecting winds to come from the west at 10-20 mph and gusts at 25 mph.

In Las Cruces, winds look to come from the west at 15-25 mph and gusts at 30 mph.

Isolated blowing dust could be an issue, especially between 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.

As for today’s afternoon highs, we are expecting to return to the 80s in most areas across the borderland!

In fact, it looks like we will see forecast highs running 5°-10° warmer than yesterday.

In El Paso, we are forecasting a high of 83°, which is 4° above average.

In Las Cruces, we are forecasting a high of 80°, which is only 1° above average.

Off and on windy conditions are expected for the rest of the week and into early next week.

By tomorrow, winds will die down and become more calm with an occasional afternoon breezy. Highs will, also, stay in the lower 80s.

We will continue to keep an eye on Saturday’s winds as we could see Wind Advisory level winds in some areas. As of right now, it looks like winds will be around 25-30 mph.

This is as a backdoor cold front will come into the area.

Despite this front coming into the area, forecast highs look to stay in the lower 80s throughout the weekend.

Winds will stay breezy on Sunday and Monday. Looking ahead to Monday, forecast highs will return to the mid to upper 80s as well.

Looking ahead, we will keep an eye on the winds on Tuesday and Wednesday as we could see another wind event from low pressure returning to the area.

We could see another round of Wind Advisory level winds, especially on Tuesday.

There looks to be no sign of rain chances within the next 9 days.

Make sure to stay updated with the latest forecast and conditions with your Weather Authority Team on air and online.

Tune into KTSM 9 News Today from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. and KTSM 9 News at Noon for your full forecast.