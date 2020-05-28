Thursday Weather on the go: Near triple digit heat, rain/ storm chances today

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- A backdoor cold front coming into the area will bring changes to our weather this afternoon and evening.

The borderland can expect a hot day with changes that will come later in the day.

Our day will start with high pressure continuing to overtake our area, meaning forecast highs will stay above average and in the upper 90s this afternoon.

Some areas will continue to flirt with triple digits and record highs once again.

In El Paso, we are forecasting a high of 99°, which is 7° above average.

Today’s record high is 104° and was set back in 1951. So, our forecast high would be 6° shy of this.

In Las Cruces, we are forecasting a high of 97°, which is 6° above average.

Today’s record high is 100° and was set back in 1974. So, our forecast high would only be 3° shy of this.

Winds will come from the northeast at 5-10 mph and gusts at 20 mph.

Winds will increase later this afternoon and evening as our next backdoor cold front comes into the area.

This front will not only kick up wind gusts, but will bring moist air to the area.

This means we will see a slight rain and storm chance, especially between 2 p.m. and 9 p.m.

It looks like East El Paso will see a better chance for storms that will be capable of producing small hail and strong downburst winds.

After this front passes, a slight cool down will be in store for us on Friday keeping afternoon highs seasonal.

This will be short-lived as afternoon highs return to the mid 90s this weekend and into the start of next week.

Looking ahead, seasonal highs will return Tuesday of next week ahead of another quick warm up.

Our next rain and storm chances will return Monday and last into Wednesday.

Make sure to stay updated with the latest forecast and conditions with your Weather Authority Team on air and online.

Tune into KTSM 9 News Today from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. and KTSM 9 News at Noon for your full forecast.