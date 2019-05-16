Thursday Weather on the go: Near record highs in the mid 90s today, windy days coming

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - A Pacific upper low will move in today which will kick off an active weather pattern for the next 7 days.

Low pressure coming in with a Pacific storm system will kick off winds today and throughout the weekend as well.

Forecast highs will be 7° above average today. Remember our average temperature is 88°. We will only be 3° shy of our record temperature of 98° that we hit in 2018.

High temperatures will be in the mid 90s across the borderland today, but it will also be the hottest day we see this week.

This Pacific storm system passing to our north will bring a cold front in that will drop temperatures 7°-10° tomorrow, putting us in more seasonal ranges.

Friday is also expected to be windy as winds come from the southwest at 20-30 mph. This would put us at critical wind and fire weather tomorrow, which means a Wind Advisory and Red Flag Warning as possible.

This upper low will move to the east throughput the weekend, which will keep conditions breezy.

Another upper low will arrive on Monday which will drop temperatures to the lower 80s as well as create strong winds once again.

As of right now it looks like we will see more Wind Advisory level winds on Monday.

This upper low has more moisture associated with it so we will also see a 10% chance of showers come into the forecast.

Breezy conditions will stick around on Tuesday, but cooler air moving in with this upper low look to drop temperatures into the upper 70s at this time as well.

It looks like winds will calm down by Thursday and Friday, however we will be back on the 90s on both of those days as well.