Thursday weather on the go: Morning sleet possible, below average day

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- A passing storm system will increase rain chances throughout the morning and part of the afternoon today.

This morning, the borderland is waking up to rain, mostly near El Paso.

We will keep a slight rain chance in the forecast throughout the morning, so you could see some showers during your morning commute.

Keep in mind, morning lows are between the lower 30s to mid 40s, which could be cold enough for some areas to see some flurries this morning.

If you do see flurries, they will be brief and they will not stick.

Our mountain areas near Cloudcroft and Ruidoso in New Mexico saw some snow overnight, and will keep a snow chance throughout the day.

Other than that, we will stick to rain chances across other borderland areas especially near El Paso and Las Cruces.

As for this afternoon, we will still keep a slight rain chance in the forecast for almost all borderland areas.

In fact, we will see a below average day across the region, as colder air will settle in.

In El Paso, we are forecasting a high of 56°, which is 4° below average.

In Las Cruces, we are forecasting a high of 58°, which is 3° below average.

Winds will stay light for the most part, but can be occasionally breezy as they come from the northeast at 5-15 mph.

Drier conditions will return throughout Thursday night, but a weak storm system will come into the area Friday.

This means we will keep another slight rain chance in the forecast then as well.

As for this weekend, we will see drier and warmer conditions return.

In fact, it looks like we will return to the mid 60s by the start of next week.

Looking ahead, our next storm system arrives on Monday.

This will be our next wind maker, as we are anticipating winds between 30-35 mph.

This system will, also, contribute to a near 20° drop by Tuesday as forecast highs return to the 40s.

