Thursday Weather on the go: Morning fog possible, pleasant day today, and weekend rain chances

EL PASO, Texas(KTSM)- The borderland is waking up to morning fog, ahead of a drier day with forecast highs in the 60s.

Make sure to gab a jacket! We are waking up to morning lows in ranging to in the lower 30s to the lower 40s.

Morning fog could be an issue throughout your early morning commute, especially in higher elevation areas.

Here are some tips if you find yourself driving in the fog:

Slow down and give yourself extra drive time

Make your car is visible to others both ahead of and behind you

Put fog light on if you have them

Refrain from using your high-beam lights

Leave plenty of distance ahead of you when driving

Follow the lines on the road with your eyes

In dense fog where visibility is near zero: first turn on your hazard lights and pull into a safe location

Fog should clear up in all areas around 9 a.m.

As for this afternoon, forecast highs will return to the mid 60s in most areas.

In El Paso, we are forecasting a high of 64°, which is 4° below average.

In Las Cruces, we are forecasting a high of 65°, which is 3° below average.

Winds will stay light as they come from the east at 5-10 mph.

A warming trend will continue into the first half of the weekend. More seasonal highs are expected on Friday ahead of an above average day in the 70s on Saturday.

Our next storm system will come from the west late Saturday into Sunday.

This system will give the borderland its next best chance for rain.

Conditions will clear up by Monday and highs will return to the mid to upper 60s.

Looking ahead, we are tracking another storm system that will come into the area late Tuesday. This could increase rain chances for the middle of next week.

Make sure to stay up to date with the latest forecast and conditions with your Weather Authority team on air and online.

Tune into KTSM 9 News Today from 5 a.m. until 7 a.m. and KTSM 9 News at Noon for your full forecast.