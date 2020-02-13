Thursday Weather on the go: Morning fog possible, below average day

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Morning fog with one more day of below average temperatures are expected across the borderland.

This morning, the borderland is waking up to some foggy condtions.

Most areas will see patchy fog across the area that could reduce visibility, but higher elevation areas could see thicker fog form.

By 10 a.m. the fog will clear up and the borderland will see drier conditions return.

Here are some tips if you find yourself driving in the fog:

Slow down and give yourself extra drive time

Make your car is visible to others both ahead of and behind you

Put fog light on if you have them

Refrain from using your high-beam lights

Leave plenty of distance ahead of you when driving

Follow the lines on the road with your eyes

In dense fog where visibility is near zero: first turn on your hazard lights and pull into a safe location

We are waking up to freezing morning lows in most areas in the lower 30s.

This afternoon, we are expecting to return to the mid to upper 50s. In fact, most areas will flirt with the 60s.

In El Paso, we are forecasting a high of 59°, which is 4° below average.

In Las Cruces, we are forecasting a high of 58°, which is 6° below average.

Winds will be light throughout the day as they come from the South at 5-10 mph.

By Valentine’s Day tomorrow, forecast highs will return to the low to mid 60s. A pleasant, calm, and dry day is expected.

A warming trend will continue into the weekend and into Monday, when we are expected to be in the 70s.

Looking ahead, we are tracking our next storm system to come in by Tuesday.

A backdoor cold front will drop highs back to the lower 50s by mid week.

Rain chances look to increase Tuesday night into Thursday.

Make sure to stay up to date with the latest forecast and conditions with your Weather Authority team on air and online.

Tune into KTSM 9 News Today from 5 a.m. until 7 a.m. and KTSM 9 News at Noon for your full forecast.