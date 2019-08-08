Thursday Weather on the go: More rain and storm chances, humid day ahead

As the upper high that has been controlling our weather continues to shift east, we will see an increase of moisture in the borderland.

Today, we are expecting another triple digit day in the Sun City with a forecast high of 100°.

Our relative humidity will stay at or above 25% throughout the day, so you can expect yet another humid day.

We will, also, keep a 30% chance of showers and isolated storms in the forecast today.

In fact, more isolated to scattered showers and storms are expected today across the borderland.

Like we have been seeing, storms look to stay to the western parts of the borderland today mostly in the Gild and Bootheel regions.

Although we will see more moisture come into the area, storms still look to be spotty.

Storm threats today will be heavy rainfall, localized flooding, and gusty winds around the storms.

Eastern areas of the borderland will see moisture in the atmosphere, but the heat will limit storms and instability in the atmosphere.

But because storms will develop in mountain area, we could see more outflow boundaries spark up pop up storms and showers this evening and into our overnight.

By the weekend, deep moisture and a series of weak upper level disturbances will start to come in from the south.

This means our storm chances will increase across the borderland at that point.

Temperatures will also drop throughout the weekend to the mid 90s.

These rain and storm chances are subject to change to stay updated with the latest conditions with your Weather Authority team on air and online.