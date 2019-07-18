Thursday Weather on the go: More rain and storm chances for the rest of the week

More rain and storm chances are in the forecast, as humid and unstable air remains in the atmosphere.

A series of weak upper level disturbances mixed with the low level moisture we see in the area, will keep rain and storm chances in the forecast throughout the week.

Today, forecast highs look to barely shy away from triple digits and stay in the mid to upper 90s.

Winds will come from the southwest at 5-10 mph, and shift to the east this afternoon.

This shift in our winds will create even more instability that will allow more moisture to come in later this afternoon, and especially this evening.

We will keep a 30% chance of showers and isolated storms in the forecast today.

Higher mountain areas could see more scattered storm formation.

Lightning, strong and gusty winds, and heavy rainfall will be today’s storm threats.

We will keep this weather pattern, these same storm threats, and a 30% chance of showers and isolated storms in the forecast until Sunday.

A weak cold front will come in from the north on Sunday. This front will increase storm intensity across the borderland.

Storm threats of locally heavy rainfall and flash flooding will increase Sunday afternoon into Monday.

This front will start to drop temperatures into the upper 90s by Monday, and then into the lower 90s by Tuesday.

Forecast highs next week look to stay seasonal and in the mid 90s.

These rain and storm chances are subject to chance, so stay updated with the latest conditions with your Weather Authority team on air and online.