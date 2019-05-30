Thursday Weather on the go: Last pleasant day, thunderstorm chances back in the forecast tomorrow

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - Today will be our last pleasant day in the forecast, as major changes come in tomorrow.

For today, we are finally back in the 90s! Winds will come from the east at 15-20 mph and gusts 20 mph. Today will be the most pleasant day we see since rain and thunderstorm chances come into the forecast today.

A dry line as well as moisture will move in from the east today.

Although we will see more humid air in the area today, we will only see a 10% chance of light showers and partly cloudy skies throughout the day.

The possibility for rain and thunderstorms will stay to our East in Hudspeth and Oreto Counties for today.

Changes will come to our weather tomorrow, as we are expecting our first round of showers and thunderstorms.

Here is the timing of our rain and thunderstorm chances:

Friday: A 40% chance of storms, which will develop after 5 p.m. We will need a trigger to kick off these storms, but we will see a better chances of storms around 10 p.m. Strong winds and hail are Friday's biggest storm treats.

Saturday: A 30% chance of isolated storms and wide spread showers will carry on throughout Saturday morning until noon. We will dry out by Saturday afternoon.

Sunday: A 20% chance of showers on Sunday morning, lasting throughout the afternoon as well.

Monday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Storms will develop after 5 p.m. and stick around throughout Monday night. Strong winds and hail will, once again, be a possibility.

Tuesday: A 20% chance of showers that will last throughout the day. Heavy rainfall looks ot be an issue, meaning flooding could be possible.

Wednesday: A 20% chance of more heavy rainfall that will last throughout the morning and into the afternoon.

Here are some tips if you catch yourself in the middle of a thunderstorm:

If you hear thunder roar go indoors!!

If flooding does become an issue, turn around don't drown!!

Watch for signs of a storm: darkening skies, lightning flashes, and increasing winds

Take shelter in a sturdy building with the windows closed

Stay inside for at least 30 minutes after the storm passes

This is subject to change as we get closer to storm development, so make sure to stay updated with your Weather Authority team on air and online.