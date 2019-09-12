Thursday Weather on the go: Last dry day today, rain and storm chances return soon

Drier conditions will persist today before changes come to our weather in the form of increased rain and storm chances.

Today, we will see another above average and mostly dry day.

We will keep a slight rain chance in the forecast, but it only looks like we could see some light sprinkles later this evening.

Isolated storms will stay Eastern Otero and Hudspeth counties today.

These storms look to be capable of producing moderate rainfall.

El Paso is expecting a forecast high of 94° which is 5° above average and only 4° shy of today’s record high of 98° that was set back in 1943.

Changes will come to our weather tomorrow all thanks to a cold front that will drag in moisture to the area.

Both tomorrow and Saturday we will see an increase in moisture in the borderland.

This means we will see a chance for rain and storms back in the forecast.

As of right now, it looks like the biggest storm threat we will see will be heavy rainfall which could create localized flooding.

This front will also drop temperatures back down to the 80s starting tomorrow and into the weekend.

By Sunday, we will keep a slight chance for showers and isolated storms in the forecast.

Temperatures will warm back up for the start of next week into the lower 90s.

Another round of humid air will come in by early to mid next week, which will keep rain and storm chances in the forecast next week as well.

These rain and storm chances are subject to change, so stay updated with the latest conditions with your Weather Authority team on air and online.